James Wells
Mesquite - James Howard Wells, age 86, passed away May 20, 2020 at his home in Mesquite, NV. He was born June 16, 1933 in Modesto, CA. He married Freda Daniels on July 5, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV.
Jim loved playing video poker with his wife and watching sports on TV. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He spent 20 years serving his country in the United States Air Force. Most especially, Jim loved living in the desert.
He is survived by his wife; Freda and son; Scott, his three step-children; Vicki, Mike and Don. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his daughter, Jennie.
There will not be any services, but the family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
Published in Desert Valley Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 5, 2020.