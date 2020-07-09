Jane E. Neisen
Mesquite - Jane Eleanor Neisen, 91, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Mesquite, NV. Jane was born on April 17, 1929 in Grand Rapids, MN to Arthur R. Otis and Eleanor A. Harry.
Jane loved being in the sun. She loved long days of playing golf or reading. She loved animals, and could sit for hours watching the birds. She had a knack for gardening, and cultivated beautiful roses. She often traveled, and sought great restaurants to try new food. She was a classy woman with a strong personality. She was very funny, and maintained her terrific sense of humor to the end. Above all, Jane loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jane is survived by her three daughters, Nikili (Rodney) Jacobs, Robin (Scott) Sherwood, and Ginger (Steven) Spence; her grandchildren, Bobbi Munson, Gretchenli Fellon, Michael Sherwood, Shawna Nilson, and Maycee Spence; her four and one expected great-grandchildren, and her twin brother, John Otis. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Minnesota. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
.