Jean Trombley
Mesquite - Jean Virginia Trombley, age 79, died Monday, August 10, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born October 15, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Daniel Seymour and Violet Delia Fish Morrison. On April 12, 1958 she married LeRoy John Trombley in Minneapolis. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2017.
Jean lived in Minneapolis until moving to Southern California shortly after her marriage to LeRoy. There, they raised their family. She loved being a stay at home mother, caring for her children and husband. After many trips back to Minnesota from California, they discovered a perfect little town in the desert that had everything they needed, and everything they didn't. That gem in the sun to them, was Mesquite, NV! In 1997, after LeRoy retired, they moved to that gem for a simpler life. They quickly became known and recognized by the staff at the old Oasis Casino. So much so, that when they arrived around 5 am in the morning, two coffee cups were full and waiting, at their favorite Keno machines. In 2000, they realized that they missed being close to their long-time friends, so they sold their home, and moved to a Sun City community in Arizona. In 2001, just months after moving, it was confirmed they missed that little gem in the desert much more! Jean had heard that a neighbor in their old neighborhood was going to move, so she quickly called him and made an offer over the phone to buy his home, and they have been in Mesquite ever since. Jean enjoyed shopping at the local thrift stores. She just loved seeking out and finding bargains no matter what store or sale she was at. LeRoy was usually the recipient of her bargain discoveries. This was due to him being her personal handy fixer. He repaired and mended a countless number of items, that just needed a little TLC, in which he enjoyed the challenge. Along with all the treasures she found, she also discovered a wonderful group of people and friends that either worked or shopped at the store. She frequently spoke of them, just like they were family. Jean also loved working with LeRoy on countless jigsaw puzzles and keeping everything very organized around the home.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter: Robert (Cheryl) of Flower Mound, TX; Richard (Susan) of Dallas, TX and Viktoria (Len) Kephart of Las Vegas, NV; two grandsons; Landon and Leonard, and one brother, Bruce (Diane) Morrison of Elk Grove, CA. She was preceded in death by one son, Ronald and one sister, Geri Block.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.