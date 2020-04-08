|
JoAnn Beeny
Mesquite, NV - JoAnn Elizabeth Beeny passed away on April 7, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Mesquite, NV.It was a beautiful and sunny spring morning when she passed, just the way she liked it. JoAnn loved being out in the sun, and now she is up there shining as bright as it does.
JoAnn was born on August 26, 1945 in Amityville, New York to Joseph & Iris Slanec.
Just a couple of young teenagers in love, JoAnn married Art Beeny on April 29, 1961. Together they had three sons: Gary, Brent (Jody) & Blaine. Art and JoAnn were just one year shy of celebrating 60 wonderful years together.
JoAnn was the epitome of a perfect housewife. She would cook anything and everything and nothing else could compare. She cleaned until things were spotless and crocheted until her hands wouldn't let her.She loved her family and friends fiercely and was always down for a good time.
She spent many hours over at the casino, day or night. She was definitely the Queen of Bingo and has surely already won a few games up in Heaven.
JoAnn is survived by her loving husband, three children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Bob Slanec, granddaughter Jentzen Beeny, and many happy little fur babies. Her most recent dogs, Bessie and Bosley were the loves of her life. Oh how she adored them! She just couldn't bear to be away from them for too long it now seems like.
To our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, Aunt, Sister & Friend: We love you and will miss you tremendously. Although your time on this Earth has ended, your memory will be with us forever. Your contagious laugh will never be forgotten, your friendship will be forever treasured and your unconditional love will live in us always. Love, your family
The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.vriginvalleymortuary.com
Published in Desert Valley Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 21, 2020