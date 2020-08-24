1/1
John Crampton
John Crampton

Beaver Dam - John Stevens Crampton died August 21, 2020 in his home in Beaver Dam, AZ. He was born August 8, 1949 . He was preceded in death by his father; William Franklin Crampton, mother; Pauline Boline Crampton and wife; Marjorie Jo Smith Crampton. They were married in 1967 and had 3 children; Lisa McLennan, of California, Travis Crampton, of Oregon and Erin Aquilante, of California. He also has five grandchildren and one Great Granchild.

He graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Botany. He was a greens keeper at the Canyons Golf Course for close to 20 years. He owned Pronto Auto Parts and Trucking company in Missoula, MT. He loved to surf in the ocean, scuba dive, fly fish, go for long Sunday drives, gardening and photography. He was a master of the BBQ.

The family will make funeral decisions. The family also invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com

May he rest in peace.




Published in Desert Valley Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
