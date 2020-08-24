John Crampton
Beaver Dam - John Stevens Crampton died August 21, 2020 in his home in Beaver Dam, AZ. He was born August 8, 1949 . He was preceded in death by his father; William Franklin Crampton, mother; Pauline Boline Crampton and wife; Marjorie Jo Smith Crampton. They were married in 1967 and had 3 children; Lisa McLennan, of California, Travis Crampton, of Oregon and Erin Aquilante, of California. He also has five grandchildren and one Great Granchild.
He graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Botany. He was a greens keeper at the Canyons Golf Course for close to 20 years. He owned Pronto Auto Parts and Trucking company in Missoula, MT. He loved to surf in the ocean, scuba dive, fly fish, go for long Sunday drives, gardening and photography. He was a master of the BBQ.
The family will make funeral decisions.
May he rest in peace.