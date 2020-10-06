John McIntosh



Mesquite - John Raymond McIntosh, age 75, passed away at his home in Mesquite, NV on Saturday October 3, 2020. He was born August 4, 1945 to Russell and Rachel Peters McIntosh in San Diego, CA. He married Sandra Rahn on December 23, 1988 in Washington state.



John grew up in California and parts of the North West. He spent three years in the United States Army and then became a Police Officer in Ketchican, Alaska and on the North Slope. He loved woodworking and was quite an artist. His other hobbies included reading and archery. John and Sandra moved to Mesquite in 2009.



He is survived by his wife; Sandra, two nieces; Nancy Yellin, Aptos, CA and Karen Roak, Yorba Linda, CA and great niece; Brenda McIntosh, Costa Mesa, CA. He was preceded in death by his brother; Ronald McIntosh.









