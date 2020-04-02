|
|
John Paul Simon
Mesquite, NV - John Paul "Johnny" Simon passed away on March 27, 2020 at his home in Littlefield, AZ John was born February 4, 1930 in Ecorse, Michigan to Frank and Julia Simon. His father died when Johnny was only a small boy.
After spending his childhood in Michigan he joined the U.S. Army as a young man. After basic training he was transferred to Utah, assigned to an Army installation in Tooele County called Deseret Chemical Depot. This action changed his life forever for there he met the love of his life, Connie Hunt. Although they were both young, he and Connie were married on June 3, 1950. Connie followed him all over the world for 20 years. During this time 4 children were born. John Paul, Ray Lewis, Sherry and Wayne.
After Johnny completed his 20 years of Army service, they settled in Tooele to finish raising the family. Johnny had a wonderful easy-going personality. He knew no strangers; he met them and became their friend instantly. He always had a smile and loved to tell jokes. He had a great collection and never seemed to forget them. He always was upbeat, glad to be alive, so this always attracted people to him. John loved his children and grandchildren.
Johnny is survived by two sisters, Helen, Claire, and a sister-in-law Louise; son Paul (Lisa); daughter, Sherry; and son Wayne; plus 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Ray who was killed in a car accident in 1972; and by his wife Connie in 2015. There has been a wonderful reunion in heaven as he was reunited with Connie and Ray.
Both his and Connie's ashes will be interred at Tonaquint cemetery in St George, Utah, at a later date, in connection with a Celebration of Life
Published in Desert Valley Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2020