Joyce Moore

Mesquite - Joyce Irene Moore, age 75, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born September 15, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John Joseph and Fern Irene Long Moore.
Joyce grew up in Southern California in the San Gabriel Valley. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Cal State Long Beach and later attended classes at Notre Dame as she prepared to serve in the Peace Corps in Bolivia. Joyce also earned her Master's Degree at U.C.L.A. She had a successful career in education. Joyce's passion was teaching. As a teacher of history and English As A Second Language (ESL), she touched many lives here and abroad . She ended her educational career as an Adult Education School Principal. She retired in 2006 and moved to Mesquite, Nevada in 2010.
She found working in her garden and having pets to be very enjoyable and therapeutic. She loved the adventure of traveling and meeting new people. Joyce believed every person was unique and special. She was a very giving, loving friend.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Virgin Valley Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in her honor on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the LaVirgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church, 401 Canyon Crest, Mesquite, Nevada. Interment will follow in the new Mesquite City Cemetery on Hardy Way.