Kathleen Ryan
Mesquite - Kathleen Sue "Kathy" Ryan, age 71, entered into eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Kathy was born November 20, 1948 in Denver, Colorado to Jacob and Barbara Schell. She married the love and soulmate of her life, James (Jim) Edward Ryan on August 24, 1968, and remained forever faithful and in love with Jim even after his death, on June 7, 2015.
Kathy lived most of her life in the Arvada-Denver area and after Jim's retirement moved to Mesquite Nevada in 1999. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and was active in fundraising, donating to various Catholic charities and serving her Lord and her Church. Kathy was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved to cook for family and friends especially if it was a large gathering for any occasion. She and Jim loved to travel to their most popular destination being Hawaii.
Survivors include her children, twins Brenda (Mike) Christopher of Commerce City, Colorado and Bradley (Gina) Ryan of Hudson Ohio. Her cherished grandchildren; Kai, Chole, Haven, Emrie and Finnegan; her sister Shirley (Ken) Burham of Mesquite, Nevada. Several close nieces, nephews and cousins, to which we wish we could name them all as she loved them all.
Besides parents and husband preceding Kathy in death, her beloved sister Barbara and brother in law Ed and brother Jacob, has also entered into eternal life.
A private memorial service will be held in Mesquite, Nevada with her final destination and resting place to be in Denver, Colorado along side her beloved husband, at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Kathy's name to a Catholic charity of your choice
