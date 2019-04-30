|
Lois Spencer
Escalante, Utah - Lois Schow Spencer passed away April 27, 2019 in St George. She was born on June 16, 1938 in Richfield to Ronald and Sarah McInelly Schow.
Lois grew up in Escalante and there met the love of her life, Dan Spencer. They were married a few days after she graduated high school, May 29, 1956 in the St. George Temple. He preceded her in death September 16, 2014.
They lived in Utah for the first 10 years of their life together, where they were blessed with five children. They moved to Mesquite, NV in 1966. Lois was very involved in the community. She worked and volunteered and raised her family there. She was an EMT and a member of the Mesquite Volunteer Ambulance crew. She was in the local square dance club and really enjoyed her associations there. She volunteered often at her children's school activities. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She was always very supportive and hated missing any events, such as blessings, baptisms, weddings, sporting events, etc. In 1985 Lois and Dan returned to Escalante where they lived out their lives.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lois served in many callings, including Relief Society, Primary and Young Women organizations. She especially loved working with the youth. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and also the Lions Club.
Lois is survived by her children: Christine (Theron) Jensen, Mesquite, NV; Sarah (Lyle) Hughes, Mesquite, NV; Audrey (Collin) Everett, Fort Mahave, AZ; James (Allison) Spencer, Bunkerville, NV; Judy (Kenneth) Green, Mesquite, NV; 25 grandchildren and 72 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ronald Schow, WY; Lynn (Kathy) Schow, Malad, ID; Susan Thurston, Aurora; Cathy (Weldo) Woolsey, Escalante; Marlin Schow, Escalante; Maren Fink, Mesquite, NV; Beth (Dennis) Williams, Cedar City.
Also preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Evan Heaps; grandchildren: Denni Jensen, Tabetha Marshall, Thomas "Huggy" Bowler; great-granddaughter, Kylie Houston; brothers-in-law, Denni Thurston, William Smith.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Escalante 1st Ward Chapel where friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Escalante Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Desert Valley Times on Apr. 30, 2019