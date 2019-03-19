|
|
Mae Logan
Mesquite - After 93 years of living life to the fullest, Mae Logan is now at rest. She was born in 1925 in Missoula, Montana to William and Susan King. She was an active accountant for over 70 years. Mae was an early adopter of personal computers and made the transition from paper to computers using a Radio Shack TRS-80.
A passionate golfer, she volunteered for many years at the Bob Hope Desert Classic. On her 92nd birthday she scored a 104 on the Blue Course in Wailea.
With her first husband, Art Bourassa, Mae had two children, Ray and Carrol. In 1973 she married Bill Logan, and inherited his daughters, Sue and Corrie. Between them she was loved by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was married to Bill for 35 years until he passed away.
Mae was an avid dancer and joined the Mesquite-Toes dance group at age 86 in Mesquite, Nevada. She was in many of their musical theater performances as a tap dancer and clogger. She finally retired from performing at age 92.
For many years Mae was active in the Order of the Eastern Star, Analia Chapter in Edmonds, Washington and is a Past Worthy Matron.
She was always an active person and loved boating, cruising, and traveling. She only seemed to slow down to read. At the age of 92 she took her first ride on an ATV in the hills near Mesquite and at age 93 she first rode a motor scooter.
Appropriately, her favorite movie and song were Mama Mia. In her final months she was still singing "Here I go again."
Her celebration of life will be in Edmonds, Washington on August 3rd. Please email [email protected] for information on the memorial. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a living memorial through www.TheTreesRemember.com
Published in Desert Valley Times on Mar. 19, 2019