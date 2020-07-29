Margaret Ann Hafner



Mesquite, NV - On July 25, 2020, we said our final goodbyes to Margaret (Marge)Hafner, age 83, but we'll always hold on to the memories of everything she brought to our family, dear friends, and the world. Marge was born August 3, 1936 to James Joseph and Rose Ellen Hasting Langan in Rock Island, Illinois. She married Frederic Hafner on August 23, 1957, in Rock Island, IL. Marge was a mother of five children, 3 girls and 2 boys.



She was a dedicated Catholic, who spent her Sundays singing in the church choir. Marge was also a retired nurse (retired 2003) who would often share stories about nursing school and caring for the world, while working in the medical field. Her many patients will likely remember the heart and light she brought to them in their time of need.



In her personal time, she loved traveling and has been all over the world. She also loved acting and singing and participated in many plays over the years, likely because she was such a social butterfly. She loved chatting it up and being around her friends and family. When she wasn't out and about, she enjoyed passing time knitting and crocheting, or being in front of the t.v. often watching QVC and black & white Turner Classic Movies, while drinking coffee and hanging with her kitties and doggy "Paddy". She did all these things with her soul mate of 62 years, Frederic, by her side up until his passing on February 11, 2020. While good byes are always hard, the family is comforted in knowing they are together again, and both at peace.



Marge is survived by her daughters; Karen Kelley, Annette (Jeff) Eisenhower, her son; Darren (Flordeliza ) Hafner, 19 grandchildren (+1 on the way), and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter; Mary Hafner, grandson; Sean Kelley, her son; Fredric (Jerry) Hafner, daughter-in-law; Latricia Poston, son-in-law; James Kelley, and her husband; Frederic.



There will be a Mass of Intention for Margaret on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at the La Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church at 3735 Scenic Blvd. Scenic, AZ. 89024. A Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., with Rosary at 2:15, With a Celebration of Life to follow. Interment will be at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery,1900 Veterans' Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:40 am. under the direction of Virgin Valley Mortuary, 702-346-6060.









