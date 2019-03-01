|
Marilyn Fitch
Mesquite - Marilyn Jeanne Fitch, 87, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Mesquite, NV. Marilyn was born on August 3, 1931 in Latham, KS to Leland and Erma Crabtree Ellis. She married Harry Fitch Jr. on June 22, 1962 in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Marilyn was a great pianist and vocalist. She attended Phillips University in Enid, OK for four years and was often asked to perform in concerts and fund-raisers, and accompanied many famous singers. She and Harry loved to play together in Piano bars, and for over twenty-five years, Marilyn played the piano and sang, and Harry played the upright bass. Marilyn worked hard to help Harry's school photography business as his bookkeeper. She was a wonderful wife, and she and Harry enjoyed fifty-six years of marriage.
Marilyn is survived by her husband; Harry Fitch Jr., her children; Paul A. Hale, Bryan A. Hale, Harry Fitch III, James Michael Fitch, and Joy McKay, her grandchildren; Nathan Hale, Erinn Hale Howell, Dr. Rebecca Fitch, Aaron Fitch, Michael Fitch, and Andrew Fitch, and her great-granddaughter; John Fitch, Bradly Fitch, Madilyn Kern, Lily Kern, and Miles Hale. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to invite you to leave a memory or message in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Mar. 1, 2019