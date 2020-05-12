Services
Marion Joyce Whitaker


1936 - 2020
Marion Joyce Whitaker

Marion Joyce Whitaker (84) passed away May 2, 2020; A long time resident of Layton, Utah. Joyce was born in Mt. Morris, MI on March 16, 1936. Joyce worked for the U.S. Navy at Great Lakes Il from 1955-1972 where she met her best friend and lifetime husband, John R. Whitaker in 1955, whom she married in 1958. They have one son, John E. Whitaker (Nansi) of Roy, UT. One grandson, one granddaughter and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce worked for the U.S. Air Force at Hill AFB, UT from 1973-1995. They retired and moved to Mesquite in 1995. Joyce loved to play bingo, blackjack, and spend time in the casinos in Mesquite. She was a great example of how we should be; driven, independent, and hard working. She always made sure everyone around her was taken care of. Our lives are forever changed by having the privilege of knowing her, and will not be the same without her. At her wishes, she will be cremated. Services will be delayed until further notice.
Published in Desert Valley Times from May 12 to May 15, 2020
