Marvin Lee Phillips
St. George - Marvin Lee Phillips was born January 13, 1934 in Bryan Ohio to Norman and Lillian (Klink). He passed away on August 10, 2019. He graduated in 3 ½ years from Huntington High School in IN. Shortly after he joined the Navy, he went to boot camp in CA. He was sent to Japan for 2 years. He repaired ship radars. During this time the Korean War ended, and he was urged to go to college. He graduated from Purdue University in IN, getting an electric engineering degree. Marvin survived the death of his first wife Kuneko (Ouguche) Phillips. He leaves behind his family and many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine, his children Gina Dunham, Tom (Akiko) Phillips, Vikki (Tom) Merrer, 2 stepchildren, Carmen (Chad) Cumberland and Chris Dunmire. His five grandsons and 2 granddaughters and one great granddaughter held his heart and could always lift his spirits and bring delight to his life. Marvin is also survived by his brother Larry Phillips, Ohio.
A Memorial Service will take place Friday, August 23,2019 at 10:30 am at La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church. 401 Canyon Crest Blvd, Mesquite NV 89027.
We shouldn't feel sad his life has ended but be glad it happened!
Published in Desert Valley Times on Aug. 20, 2019