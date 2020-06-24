Melvin J. Prisbrey
Mesquite, NV - Melvin Jay Prisbrey, age 77, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born October 29, 1942 in American Fork, Utah to Maxwell Henry and Afton Pulley Prisbrey. On Sepbermber 15, 2006 he married Marguerite "Peggy" Hoover in the Mt. Timpanogos LDS Temple.
Mel grew up in American Fork. He worked most of his life for the Federal Government in both Utah and California. He retired to Mesquite, Nevada in 2000.
Mel was a world of information and shared it with anyone who would listen to him. He loved to work on computers and would repair computers for the elderly and those less fortunate.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy of Mesquite, NV; two daughters: Darlene (Curtis) Bennett of Riverton, UT; Suzanna (James) Olson of Vancouver, WA; three sstep sons and two step daughters: Michael (Gary Parker) Benzon of West Valley City, UT; Neva Jeschke of Rapid City, SD; Randy (Judy) Benzon of So. Ogden, UT; Dondie (Marty) Steck of W. Valley City, UT; Kevin Benzon of Springerville, AZ; thirty grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Visitation services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6 - 7 p.m. at the Virgin Valley Mortuary in Mesquite, Nevada. A graveside service will be buried in the Redwood Memorial Park in Taylorsville Utah on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. (MST). Friends and family are invited to sign our online guestbook at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
Published in Desert Valley Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.