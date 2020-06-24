Melvin J. Prisbrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin J. Prisbrey

Mesquite, NV - Melvin Jay Prisbrey, age 77, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born October 29, 1942 in American Fork, Utah to Maxwell Henry and Afton Pulley Prisbrey. On Sepbermber 15, 2006 he married Marguerite "Peggy" Hoover in the Mt. Timpanogos LDS Temple.

Mel grew up in American Fork. He worked most of his life for the Federal Government in both Utah and California. He retired to Mesquite, Nevada in 2000.

Mel was a world of information and shared it with anyone who would listen to him. He loved to work on computers and would repair computers for the elderly and those less fortunate.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy of Mesquite, NV; two daughters: Darlene (Curtis) Bennett of Riverton, UT; Suzanna (James) Olson of Vancouver, WA; three sstep sons and two step daughters: Michael (Gary Parker) Benzon of West Valley City, UT; Neva Jeschke of Rapid City, SD; Randy (Judy) Benzon of So. Ogden, UT; Dondie (Marty) Steck of W. Valley City, UT; Kevin Benzon of Springerville, AZ; thirty grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Visitation services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6 - 7 p.m. at the Virgin Valley Mortuary in Mesquite, Nevada. A graveside service will be buried in the Redwood Memorial Park in Taylorsville Utah on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. (MST). Friends and family are invited to sign our online guestbook at www.virginvalleymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved