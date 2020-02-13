|
|
Nancy Ellen
Nancy Ellen (Pleas) Ives, 87 years old was born February 20, 1932 in Huggins, Missouri. She passed away January 20, 2020 of a brain stem stroke.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Theodore "Ted" Gene Ives, who was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 7, 1927 and passed on March 8, 2019 in Mesquite.
Nancy and Ted were married on June 27, 1948 and they lived in Council Bluffs until 1959 when they relocated to Anchorage, Alaska, where they raised their three children. After retirement, they moved from Anchorage to the Kenai, Alaska area where they enjoyed fishing and outings with their family. Finally in 1997, they settled in the community of Mesquite, Nevada. The joys in their lives were their family.
Nancy is survived by her three children: Son, Stephen Eugene Ives and his wife Lisa Marie Gonzales Ives of Girdwood, Alaska; daughter Nanci Christine Terencio and her husband Dean Peter Terencio, of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter Vikki Colleen Waymire of Vancouver, Washington; grand children, Robert Theodore Williams, (son of Nanci) and his wife Jennifer; James Loren (son of Vikki) and his wife Kristi, Jamie Lynn Clark (daughter of Vikki). And great-grandchildren: twins, Gunner Roy and Dillon Theodore Williams and Lucas Alton Williams; and triplets Gabriel Owen Clark, Elliot Preston Clark, and Noah Theodore Clark.
We miss our parents "Nana and Pappo" very much; and are comforted in knowing they have passed onto their final journey. They are together once again in the arms of the Lord, for eternity.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18, 2020