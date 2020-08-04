Nanette Leetham
Salt Lake City - Nanette Leetham, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 27th 2020, in Salt Lake City. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother was born on July 9th 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Thomas and Ruth Needham.
Nanette found her passion for animals and gardening from a very young age by helping her family on their farm. She loved planting and watching the results of her hard work thrive, she always had the most beautiful yard and took pride in her projects. Nanette loved dogs, she always had several dogs and treated them as if they were her kids, later in life her dogs were her pride and joy and she loved them very much. When she wasn't gardening or taking care of dogs she was doing some sort of craft, she was very creative and loved to do all sorts of projects, ceramics, cross-stitch and jewelry making were some of her favorites. She always made the most beautiful gifts and loved giving them to family and friends.
Nanette had a love for the heat and being outdoors, later in life she moved to Mesquite, NV to be close to the sun and enjoyed the beautiful red sand and 4 wheeling in the desert.
Nanette was survived by her brother Denny (Carolyn), daughters, Jackie (Robert), Jodie (Bill), grandchildren, Randon (Brooke), Chanel (Gregor) and great grandchildren Sylas, Thayer and Ronyn. She was preceded in death by her brother Tommy, sister Bonnie and eldest grandson Steven.
Due to the uncertain times and with respect to Nanette's friends and families health the family has decided to celebrate Nanette's life in private. We would love to hear from you, please share memories and condolences at www.serenityfhs.com
. In lieu of flowers we would love you to go plant something beautiful in Nanette's memory.