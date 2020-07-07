Noma Houston



Mesquite, NV - Noma Reber Houston, (88) passed away July 3, 2020 at her home in Mesquite, NV. Noma was born January 23, 1932 in St. George, UT the 8th child to Robert Emil and Mable Vinda Waite Reber. She grew up in Littlefield, Arizona where all the kids attended a one room school house until the 8th grade then they were taken by her Uncle Louie to Virgin Valley High School in Bunkerville, NV. Noma loved her school days and continued the friendships she made there throughout her life.



Noma married Alton John Houston, February 17, 1951 in Mesquite, NV where they resided and raised their family. They also owned a home in Pine Valley, UT for many years where the family loved to gather.



Together Noma and Alton owned and operated a number of businesses including the Polar Freeze Drive-In, where they worked together him cooking and her waiting on the customers. Noma also worked at J.L. Bowler's grocery store and for many years at the Peppermill/Oasis. Her special joy was selling Avon, she developed many friends whom enjoyed receiving their delivery and visits. Noma would spend time with each of her Avon clients and developed great friendships. Her kids always told her she spent all of her profits on gifts for everyone.



Noma was a talented homemaker, seamstress, quilter and baker. Her beautifully tended home was decorated for each holiday. She was often found in her kitchen with her family making suckers, frosted sugar cookies and peanut brittle. She was also an adventurous cook and enjoyed making meals from her many, many recipe books.



Her grandchildren recall holiday's at Grandma's home where the Easter Bunny AND Santa Claus would come in person to hand out presents. Halloween was especially fun because each grandchild would go fishing in the "fishing pond" to receive their own goodie bag of treats and trinkets.



Noma was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many positions including Relief Society Presidency, Compassionate Service but especially enjoyed coordinating all day Tuesday Homemaking Days. Where the ladies of the valley would meet to donate time and talents making amazingly, wonderful handmade works of art. She and the sisters would then organize the Bazaar and Dime a Dip Dinner to raise money for the building fund. She had so many talents but her best talent was being a friend and the genuine concern and love she had for everyone.



Noma is proceeded in death by her husband, Alton, her son Merrill, sons-in-law Lynn Gardner and Kevin Calkins, grandson Garrett Gardner, great-great grandson Jaxson Emmett, all 8 siblings Lillith, Wilma, Burdett, Margie, LaFell, DeMurren, Nola and Elwin.



She is survived by her children Emmalyn Hardy, Syracuse KS, Janece Gardner, Pine Valley, UT, Deral (Julie) Houston, Scenic, AZ and Dorene Copley, Overton, NV, along with 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.



Because we're Houston's (or maybe Covid-19) we will be doing things a little differently. We will be celebrating the life of our Mother and Brother together. Mom's informal viewing will be held Sunday evening July 12th, 6-8 pm at LDS Whipple Chapel, 100 N Arrowhead Ln, Mesquite, NV 89027. There will be a joint graveside service at the Mesquite City Cemetery, July 13, 2020 9 am. Please be mindful of the heat and social distancing.









