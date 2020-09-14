Opal Hern
Mesquite, NV - Opal Marie Hern, 98, left this life to live with her Heavenly Father on September 12, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada. She was the youngest daughter of Jack Snyder and Lilian (Amos) Snyder. Opal married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph Hern, December 24, 1941 and they were together for 56 years until his passing on July 30, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her two older sisters, Ora Bradshaw and Virginia Webb.
Opal spent the first 37 years of her life in the small, coal mining town of Kayford, West Virginia. The next 60 years were spent in Sunnyvale, California where she was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church and Rebecca Lodge #363. She worked for several years at Seijo's Depot Bakery in downtown Sunnyvale until it's closure in the mid 1960's. She then became an employee of Signetics Semiconductor Corp. where she worked until her retirement in 1987. Opal spent her final year living in Mesquite, NV to be near her daughter and son.
If you knew Opal well, you knew that she had two recreational passions; Bowling and Bingo. She was still participating in both of these activities until just before her passing.
Left to cherish her memory are her son; Ralph E. Hern and wife Sharon, her daughter; Sandra Hughes and husband; Bruce, all of Mesquite, NV; grandsons; Todd Hern and wife, Kelly of Placerville, CA, Tracy Hern and wife, Kristen, of Sunnyvale, CA, four great grandchildren; Devin, Michael, Dylan and Shayne, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Faced with Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, the family has chosen to not have a public service celebrating mom's life.
