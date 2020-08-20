Orville "Junior" Dalton
Bunkerville, NV - Orville "Junior" Dalton, age 68, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada surrounded by his family. He was born October 18, 1951 in Payson, Utah to Orvil and Vivian Vee Shamo Dalton. On March 17, 1973 he married Verla K. Hardy in the St. George LDS Temple. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2005.
Junior grew up in Central Utah and Utah County before moving to Bunkerville, Nevada to raise his family. He managed the old Valley Market Grocery Store in Mesquite and later worked as an estimator for various construction companies in Mesquite. Family was the priority for Junior as he raised his four active sons. He enjoyed coaching them and watching them compete in sports. They also enjoyed time in the mountains as a family, camping and cooking.
Survivors include his four sons: Denny (Tabitha); Chad (Karlie) both of Scenic, AZ; Lonnie (Robin) of Mesquite, NV; Walter (Abigail) of Bunkerville, NV; 18 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one brother, James Ellison of Gunnison, UT.
A viewing will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Bunkerville LDS Chapel, 355 Virgin Street, Bunkerville, NV. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8 a.m. in the Bunkerville Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
.