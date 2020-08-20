1/1
Orville "Junior" Dalton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orville "Junior" Dalton

Bunkerville, NV - Orville "Junior" Dalton, age 68, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada surrounded by his family. He was born October 18, 1951 in Payson, Utah to Orvil and Vivian Vee Shamo Dalton. On March 17, 1973 he married Verla K. Hardy in the St. George LDS Temple. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2005.

Junior grew up in Central Utah and Utah County before moving to Bunkerville, Nevada to raise his family. He managed the old Valley Market Grocery Store in Mesquite and later worked as an estimator for various construction companies in Mesquite. Family was the priority for Junior as he raised his four active sons. He enjoyed coaching them and watching them compete in sports. They also enjoyed time in the mountains as a family, camping and cooking.

Survivors include his four sons: Denny (Tabitha); Chad (Karlie) both of Scenic, AZ; Lonnie (Robin) of Mesquite, NV; Walter (Abigail) of Bunkerville, NV; 18 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one brother, James Ellison of Gunnison, UT.

A viewing will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Bunkerville LDS Chapel, 355 Virgin Street, Bunkerville, NV. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8 a.m. in the Bunkerville Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved