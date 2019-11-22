Services
Paul Paytas


1943 - 2019
Paul Paytas Obituary
Paul Paytas

Mesquite, NV - Paul Kenneth Paytas, age 76, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born September 12, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to Paul Francis and Martha Kanda Paytas. He married Darlene Ann Spence, they had two sons and were later divorced.

Paul grew up in Ohio. He moved his young family Las Vegas in 1976. They later moved to Southern Utah where he worked as a carpenter and did some ranching. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports. He loved building and time with friends.

Survivors include two sons: Dean of Mesquite, NV; Dwayne (Michelle) of Veyo, UT; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
Published in Desert Valley Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
