Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Peter Zitz Obituary
Mesquite - Peter Thomas Zitz, age 83, departed this life on April, 16, 2020, at his home in Mesquite, NV. He was born in Camden, NJ, to Nicholas & Louise (nee Morris) Zitz. He was married to his beloved wife, the late Marlene (nee Heise) Zitz, for twenty-four happy years.

Peter served in the US Air Force, prior to employment with the US Postal Service. He continued his education with a BA from Rowan College (NJ), then worked for Camden County Social Services prior to his final career in the gaming industry.

First in Atlantic City, then at casinos in NY, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Florida, Peter & Marlene traveled the USA, working, training, & supervising casino staff before settling in Mesquite, NV.

In retirement, Peter was a dedicated volunteer for Virgin Valley Home Care & Hospice and also the Clark Co. Cultural Site Stewardship Program. In addition to his family, Pete enjoyed a fast horse, good odds, & spending time with his many friends. We take comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his dear Marlene in Heaven.

Peter is survived by Marlene's children, Renee (Norris) Justis of NJ, & Frank (Gabriela Coman) Pirri of FL, as well as granddaughter Brandi. Additional survivors include sister Marie (Zitz) Gannon of Voorheesville, NY, her children Mark, Eve (Kent), Nicholas (Gini), & David (Trisha) and grandnieces Andrea, Rachel, Erin, & Sara. Predeceased by siblings Josephine (Sr. Nick), James (Fr. Nick) and John Zitz.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020
