|
|
Raleigh Kuhlman
Mesquite - Raleigh William Kuhlman, a prominent resident of Mesquite, NV, arrived in God's kingdom, Monday morning due to complications of Parkinson's disease and that of God's will, he was seventy-six years young. The Greeks asked one question when a person died; did he have passion? Raleigh spent eight years in the U.S. Navy over a period of time, and never stopped loving the time that he served. This was shown by his constant discussions of the subject. Raleigh also lived the rough and tumble life as a kid and young man. He always wanted to be a cowboy, "I was born a century too late", he would always say. In his adult years, Raleigh had three children with his first wife, Darlene, and they named them; Scott, Brenda, and Randy. He later married Marilyn Messmer Lawrence in 2005, and gained a son; Bob. Raleigh had and made many friends in this life and created a wonderful family that loved him very much. He was a courageous man who knew that the last few days of his life, was just the beginning of his true life. So did he have passion, what do you think? Raleigh asked that we don't mourn, but rather celebrate his wonderful life that made him the man he was. Ask yourself when you think of Raleigh Kuhlman, how did his presence in your life help you become a better person?
Raleigh is survived by his wife; Marilyn Kuhlman, his children; Scott Kuhlman, Brenda (Jason Groethe) Kuhlman, James Kuhlman, and Robert (Stephanie) Lawrence, his grandchildren; Alyssa, Badyn, Lilliana, and Sebastian, and his siblings; Lawrence (Judy) Kuhlman and Pamela (Norm) Clark. He is preceded in death by his parents; Stallo Vinton Kuhlman and Lucille Anna Harn, and his siblings; Marcella Schoo, Vincent Kuhlman, and Raymond Kuhlman.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Veteran's Center of Mesquite, 840 Hafen Lane, Mesquite, NV. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VFW of Mesquite, NV. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Apr. 26, 2019