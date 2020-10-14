1/1
Randolph Pepe
Randolph Pepe

Mesquite - Randolph Pepe, age 84, passed away at Highland Manor in Mesquite, NV on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1935 to Randolph and Mildred Richards Pepe. He married Beverley Johns and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in May.

Randy was raised in Boonton, NJ and graduated from Boonton High School. After High School, he joined the New Jersey National Guard and was stationed at Fort Dix. Randy was also a member of the Volunteer Fire Departement, Boonton Township. In 1960, he joined the US Postal Service, and then retired after 37 years. He and Beverley enjoyed traveling, lived in Florida, Montana and moved to Mesquite in 2016. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife; Beverley, three children, three grand children and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Desert Valley Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
