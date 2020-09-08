Richard "Robi" Robidoux
Mesquite - Richard R. "Robi" Robidoux passed away at the Highland Manor Skilled Nursing Facility on September 5, 2020 at the age of 90. For the past four years, the Highland Manor was his home and he was well cared for and loved by the staff. In addition to their support, Robi had an advocate and guardian angel in his friend and neighbor Marty.
Robi enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1947, the day he turned 17 and was an Aviation Radioman which was the start of a career flying in the Navy. He was one of the pioneers in Naval Electronic Warfare providing protection to the fleet and attack airplanes. He rose from an Airman Recruit to Chief Petty Officer and then was commissioned an Ensign and had to start all over at the bottom of the ladder. He retired in 1977 as a Lieutenant Commander after 30 years of service and over 3,000 hours of flight time. During his naval career his flight log book recorded hours in 17 different aircraft type, and landings on 11 separate aircraft carriers. Robi flew in combat in Korea and also two deployments in Vietnam, earning awards of the Air Medal (5 stars); Navy Commendation Medal; Navy Unit Commendation; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Republic of Vietnam Air Gallantry Cross ( bronze wings); and the Korean Presidential Unit Cross ( one star). The highlight of his career was being the Navigator and Lead Electronic Countermeasure Officer (ECMO) on the first combat mission for the EA-6B Prowler, providing electronic countermeasure support for two separate air strikes in North Vietnam. Today there is a retired EA-6B Prowler aircraft on the flight deck of the Midway Museum in San Diego that includes his name, that of the pilot and two other Electronic Countermeasure Operators (ECMO's) honoring that mission on July 12, 1972.
He was a loving son, sibling, husband, father and friend. He genuinely cared about people, but was a stickler for schedules and routines. Robi was born in Lancaster New York to Doris and Nicolas. He was a middle child, with older sister, Jean and younger brother Tom. He lived all over the United States and overseas during his Naval career and settled in Mesquite in 1996. His time in Mesquite was the longest period he spent in any one location including his childhood and he considered it his home and especially loved the mountain range.
He was predeceased by his wife of nine years Sandra, his parents and siblings. His family is represented by son Richard, spouse Laura; daughter Barbara and spouse David; three grandchildren - Lindsay, Mark and Dana; and two great grandsons Logan and Tyler.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either the Virgin Valley Community Food Bank or a Food Bank through your church. This would have much more of an impact and would help those in need, especially during this COVID virus period.
A viewing is planned for 1:00-5:00pm Thursday, September 10th at the Virgin Valley Mortuary and interment at 8:30am Friday, September 11th in the Mesquite City Cemetery, Hillside Drive, Mesquite Nevada.
