1/1
Richard "Robi" Robidoux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Robi" Robidoux

Mesquite - Richard R. "Robi" Robidoux passed away at the Highland Manor Skilled Nursing Facility on September 5, 2020 at the age of 90. For the past four years, the Highland Manor was his home and he was well cared for and loved by the staff. In addition to their support, Robi had an advocate and guardian angel in his friend and neighbor Marty.

Robi enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1947, the day he turned 17 and was an Aviation Radioman which was the start of a career flying in the Navy. He was one of the pioneers in Naval Electronic Warfare providing protection to the fleet and attack airplanes. He rose from an Airman Recruit to Chief Petty Officer and then was commissioned an Ensign and had to start all over at the bottom of the ladder. He retired in 1977 as a Lieutenant Commander after 30 years of service and over 3,000 hours of flight time. During his naval career his flight log book recorded hours in 17 different aircraft type, and landings on 11 separate aircraft carriers. Robi flew in combat in Korea and also two deployments in Vietnam, earning awards of the Air Medal (5 stars); Navy Commendation Medal; Navy Unit Commendation; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Republic of Vietnam Air Gallantry Cross ( bronze wings); and the Korean Presidential Unit Cross ( one star). The highlight of his career was being the Navigator and Lead Electronic Countermeasure Officer (ECMO) on the first combat mission for the EA-6B Prowler, providing electronic countermeasure support for two separate air strikes in North Vietnam. Today there is a retired EA-6B Prowler aircraft on the flight deck of the Midway Museum in San Diego that includes his name, that of the pilot and two other Electronic Countermeasure Operators (ECMO's) honoring that mission on July 12, 1972.

He was a loving son, sibling, husband, father and friend. He genuinely cared about people, but was a stickler for schedules and routines. Robi was born in Lancaster New York to Doris and Nicolas. He was a middle child, with older sister, Jean and younger brother Tom. He lived all over the United States and overseas during his Naval career and settled in Mesquite in 1996. His time in Mesquite was the longest period he spent in any one location including his childhood and he considered it his home and especially loved the mountain range.

He was predeceased by his wife of nine years Sandra, his parents and siblings. His family is represented by son Richard, spouse Laura; daughter Barbara and spouse David; three grandchildren - Lindsay, Mark and Dana; and two great grandsons Logan and Tyler.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either the Virgin Valley Community Food Bank or a Food Bank through your church. This would have much more of an impact and would help those in need, especially during this COVID virus period.

A viewing is planned for 1:00-5:00pm Thursday, September 10th at the Virgin Valley Mortuary and interment at 8:30am Friday, September 11th in the Mesquite City Cemetery, Hillside Drive, Mesquite Nevada.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved