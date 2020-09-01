1/1
Susan Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Bennett

Mesquite - Susan Carol Brown Bennett passed away on August 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born to Robert E. Brown and Helen Jeppesen Brown, Susan attended Ogden High School, earned an associate degree from Weber State College, and a bachelor's degree from Utah State University in Theater, Journalism and English. In 1961, she married Sherman Bennett in the Salt Lake Temple, the start of a long and happy marriage until his death in 2007.

She began her teaching career at Bonneville High School in Ogden, and worked part-time as a journalist when her four children were little. In 1972, Sherman and Susan moved their family to Las Vegas, NV where Sherman received his master's degree, and later worked, at UNLV. Susan worked in the office of Dr. Fred Boulware and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, before returning to teaching at Von Tobel Junior High and Vo-Tech High School. During this time she also earned her master's degree in secondary education at UNLV. In 1986, Susan and Sherm moved to St. George, UT and a year later settled in Mesquite, NV where Susan taught English and Theater at Virgin Valley High School; her annual musicals were legendary. She found her true home in Mesquite, making dear lifelong friends and serving the community. She helped organize the Mesquite Arts Council in 1992 and was active for many years, instrumental in bringing professional entertainment to Mesquite; she also founded Mesquite Kids on Stage and was a director for the Virgin Valley Theatre Group. One of her favorite events each year was the Mesquite Festival of Trees, and she would plan her themed Christmas trees for months in advance. In 2005 she and Sherm were honored as Mesquite's Distinguished Citizens of the Year, and in 2008 she was named Woman of the Year by Virgin Valley Family Services. She served as the Grand Marshall of the 2015 Mesquite Days parade, and that same year was honored with the Heart for the Arts Award. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many positions over the years.

Susan is survived by her four children; Joan (Jim) Jungblut, Michael(Krista) Bennett, David (Jenny) Bennett, Matthew (Jennifer) Bennett, 11 grandchildren; Eric and Max Jungblut, Brittany, Brooke, Brianna, Eliana, Alex Bennett, Haylee (Calvin) Whitney, Chase, Conner and Libby Bennett, one great-grandson; Ray Whitney, sisters; Mary Yoachum, Becky Boswell, Tricia (Richard) Scott, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother in law, Bernie Yoachum.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at the LDS Stake Center, 100 N. Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, NV 89027 -COVID restrictions will be enforced. The Funeral will be for family only, but will be live-streamed Friday, September 4, at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either Virgin Valley High School Athletic Fund or Theater Department Fund. Please take a moment to honor her with a message on the Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved