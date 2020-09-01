Susan Bennett
Mesquite - Susan Carol Brown Bennett passed away on August 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born to Robert E. Brown and Helen Jeppesen Brown, Susan attended Ogden High School, earned an associate degree from Weber State College, and a bachelor's degree from Utah State University in Theater, Journalism and English. In 1961, she married Sherman Bennett in the Salt Lake Temple, the start of a long and happy marriage until his death in 2007.
She began her teaching career at Bonneville High School in Ogden, and worked part-time as a journalist when her four children were little. In 1972, Sherman and Susan moved their family to Las Vegas, NV where Sherman received his master's degree, and later worked, at UNLV. Susan worked in the office of Dr. Fred Boulware and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, before returning to teaching at Von Tobel Junior High and Vo-Tech High School. During this time she also earned her master's degree in secondary education at UNLV. In 1986, Susan and Sherm moved to St. George, UT and a year later settled in Mesquite, NV where Susan taught English and Theater at Virgin Valley High School; her annual musicals were legendary. She found her true home in Mesquite, making dear lifelong friends and serving the community. She helped organize the Mesquite Arts Council in 1992 and was active for many years, instrumental in bringing professional entertainment to Mesquite; she also founded Mesquite Kids on Stage and was a director for the Virgin Valley Theatre Group. One of her favorite events each year was the Mesquite Festival of Trees, and she would plan her themed Christmas trees for months in advance. In 2005 she and Sherm were honored as Mesquite's Distinguished Citizens of the Year, and in 2008 she was named Woman of the Year by Virgin Valley Family Services. She served as the Grand Marshall of the 2015 Mesquite Days parade, and that same year was honored with the Heart for the Arts Award. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many positions over the years.
Susan is survived by her four children; Joan (Jim) Jungblut, Michael(Krista) Bennett, David (Jenny) Bennett, Matthew (Jennifer) Bennett, 11 grandchildren; Eric and Max Jungblut, Brittany, Brooke, Brianna, Eliana, Alex Bennett, Haylee (Calvin) Whitney, Chase, Conner and Libby Bennett, one great-grandson; Ray Whitney, sisters; Mary Yoachum, Becky Boswell, Tricia (Richard) Scott, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother in law, Bernie Yoachum.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at the LDS Stake Center, 100 N. Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, NV 89027 -COVID restrictions will be enforced. The Funeral will be for family only, but will be live-streamed Friday, September 4, at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either Virgin Valley High School Athletic Fund or Theater Department Fund. Please take a moment to honor her with a message on the Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
