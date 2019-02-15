|
Susan Hafen
Mesquite - Mesquite, Nevada - Susan Topham Hafen, age 50, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 28, 1968 in Monticello, Utah to Kenneth Marlo and Opal Bauer Topham. She married Kraig Darien Hafen on July 26, 1991 in the Manti, Utah Temple.
Susan lived in Monticello and Bountiful, Utah, before her family settled in Delta, Utah when she was five years old. Not long after, she was asked to be the Delta Rabbit Mascot because of her happy, bubbly personality. Once she reached high school, she was a member of the Tri-Dels dance team and was a cheerleader her senior year. She graduated in 1986 from Delta High School.
Susan was crowned Miss Millard in 1987. She went on to compete in the Miss Utah Pageant where she was known for losing her shoe during the kick line of the opening dance number.
Susan attended SUSC (now SUU) in Cedar City, Utah, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1990. She was also a member of the cheer team in college. After graduating, Susan taught fifth grade at Sunset Elementary in Davis County, Utah.
In December of 1990, Susan met the love of her life, Kraig, on a blind date. They never seemed to be apart after that. Kraig said he could have asked her to marry him that night. After their marriage, they made Mesquite, Nevada their home. She continued teaching at Virgin Valley Elementary School where she taught third grade, until the birth of her daughter Nikole. She then made the decision to stay at home raising her three children, Nikole, Dillon and Shalee. After Dillon's diagnosis of autism, Kraig and Susan's love for one another only grew stronger as they faced the challenges ahead. She was active in her children's education and did all she could to support the school activities they participated in. These also included fundraisers, decorating floats and team dinners. Being a wife and mother was her greatest achievement. Susan was an excellent homemaker; her house was always spotless and she was a wonderful cook. She always made sure everyone who entered her home always felt welcomed and loved. Susan always loved having family around, especially her nieces and nephews. She had a close bond with all of them. She was always serving those around her. She continued putting others before herself even until the day she died.
Susan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and fulfilled various callings including Relief Society President, Young Women's President, and Primary President. Her commitment and her testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ never wavered and carried her through her battle with cancer.
A special thanks to Dr. Ryan E. Wilcox, nurses and staff at the IHC Cancer Center in St. George, Utah for all the love, support, and wonderful care they gave to Susan. Also, thanks to Mesa View Hospice for the kindness and care given to Susan.
Susan is survived by her loving husband Kraig Darien Hafen of Mesquite, Nevada; children, Nikole (David) Cardon of Mesquite, NV, Dillon Kraig Hafen, of Mesquite, NV, and Shalee (fiancé, Baxter Baker) of St. George, UT, one grandchild; Makynlee Sue Cardon-whom she adored, her father, Kenneth Marlo Topham of Delta, UT siblings Tammy Topham of Cedar City,UT, Lisa (Joey) Skinner of Morgan, UT, Kendall (Michelle) Topham of Stansbury Park, UT, Greg (Michelle) Topham of Spanish Fork, UT, Todd (Lynn) Topham of Alpine, UT, Kurtis (Stacia) Topham of Delta, UT. Preceded in death by her mother Opal Bauer Topham
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mesquite Nevada Stake Center, 100 North Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, Nevada. A viewing will be held Friday, February 15th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm local time at the Mesquite Nevada Stake Center as well as 9:00-10:30 am on Saturday prior to the funeral.
Interment will be at the Mesquite Cemetery under the direction of Virgin Valley Mortuary.
