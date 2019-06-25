|
|
Timothy Edward Lee
Mesquite, NV - In loving Memory
Timothy Edward Lee of Mesquite, Nevada, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, with his wife Shauna at his side at Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George. Utah.
Tim was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on December 7, 1947, to Chester and Beverly Lee. Tim met the love of his life on a blind date and they were married on August 30, 1969. They would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary this year. They happily welcomed their daughter Nicole on May 19, 1978.
Tim worked at E-Systems, Raytheon and Moog, the evolution of the same company for over 42 years. He worked on Quality Assurance and Calibration.
Tim enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed archery in his younger years, and later playing golf with his friends. He loved puttering around in his garage, always had a new project he was building and loved working with leather, making special projects for those he loved. You could also find him often in front of his computer or with his little buddy Roscoe. He loved life and lived it well despite several health challenges of which he never ever complained. He was also a liver and kidney transplant recipient. He was very loving and giving and always putting others first. He loved his family and extended family dearly.
He is survived by his loving family, wife Shauna Lee, his daughter Nicole Harris, grandchildren Brayden and Makenna Harris, and one brother Jerry Lee. He was preceded on death by his parents, Chester and Beverly Lee, step-father Gerald Myers, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
We are honoring Tim's wishes to not have a service. The family will be having a Celebration of Life later in the year. He well be loved and missed by everyone, his wife was his soulmate and she will love and cherish their time together forever.
Published in Desert Valley Times on June 25, 2019