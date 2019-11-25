Resources
Timothy Whitman Stewart

Timothy Whitman Stewart Obituary
Timothy Whitman Stewart

Devoted husband and father of three, Timothy Whitman Stewart, died in the early morning of November 23rd 2019 surrounded by family.

At his request, no service will be held.

Mr. Stewart was born November 14th, 1940, in Salt Lake City UT. As a child, his family relocated to Southern CA where he attended school. His professional life focused on service to others. After High School, he enlisted the US Army, serving multiple overseas assignments. Following his Army service, he worked in law enforcement retiring in 1984.

He is survived by a loving wife Emily, three adult children, six grandchildren, one great grandchild and his sister Susan.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, and brother Russel "Tom" Stewart.
Published in Desert Valley Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
