Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mesquite Stake Center
100 North Arrowhead Lane.
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mesquite Stake Center
100 North Arrowhead Lane
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Richfield City Cemetery
780 North Main Street
Walter Nolan


1965 - 2019
Walter Nolan Obituary
Walter Nolan

Mesquite - Mesquite, Nevada- Walter Gerard Nolan, 53, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born August 4, 1965 in Rockville Centre, New York to John and Cecilia Nolan. He married Susan Wursten in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 25, 2006.

Walter was the youngest of eight children and grew up in New York where he attended Catholic schools, until he entered South Side High School. He enjoyed sports and developed many strong friendships. He started out obtaining a degree in business, but his grandfather encouraged him to complete a degree in Pharmaceutical Science. Once he completed his degree at St. John's University in Queens, he began his work as a pharmacist. He was to visit many areas in the United States and he relocated to Florida, where he spent time boating and enjoying the outdoors. He eventually relocated to Nevada where he met the love of his life, and after two years decided to give up bachelorhood. After their marriage, they moved to Chesapeake, Virginia with their three youngest children. There he continued to work as a pharmacist. He supported his children in all activities, encouraging them to always do their best and try new things. When all children were out of the home, he felt something was missing, so with some convincing from his wife, he headed back to Nevada to be closer to family. Walter loved people, his dogs, his children and visiting new places. He was an avid sports fan, most especially baseball...Go Mets! Everyone loved Walter for his wittedness, ability to put a smile on people's faces and his thoughtfulness and generosity. All who knew him talked of the positive influence he had on their lives, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife; Susan Nolan, Mesquite, NV, children; Aniesha, Logan, Ut, Sitara (Kirsten), Sandy, UT, Kameron (Sarah), Logan, UT, Robert, Bountiful, UT, Marcus (McKenzie), Mesquite, NV, Tyson (Ann), Mesquite, NV, Christopher (Chelsey), Mesquite, NV, Jennifer (Johnny), West Bountiful, UT, Michael (Becky) Spanish Fork, UT, Nathaniel (Natalie), Gilbert, AZ, 21 grandchildren, sisters; Marie, NewYork, Margaret, Florida, Liz, Florida, brothers; Brian, Florida, Chris, California, Matt, NewYork; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cecilia, his father-in-law; Bruce Wursten, his brother, John and grandson, Lucas.

Funeral services will be held March 6, 2019 at the Mesquite Stake Center located at 100 North Arrowhead Lane. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by his funeral at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be at the Richfield City Cemetery located at 780 North Main Street on March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.(Mountain time), under the direction of Virgin Valley Mortuary, 702-346-6060. The family would like to thank the U of U Desert Valley Dialysis for the fabulous care and service of our loved one.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Mar. 5, 2019
