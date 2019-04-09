|
William H. Wolfe
Mesquite, NV - William Hugh Wolfe (Bill) passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 3, 2019.
Bill was born on May 29, 1941 to Morton and Ellen Wolfe in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Bill married his friend and love of his life Roma Madsen Wolfe on June 16, 1964. They had five children together: William, David, Wende, Travis, and Melissa. Bill was also the grandfather of six children: Taylar, Jacob, Lucas, and Marcos Perez; and Andrew and Steven Richardson. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed nothing more than family gatherings.
Bill graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1959 where he played varsity football. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for four years. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill attended Snow College. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Number Four and The Shriners.
In Evanston, Wyoming, Bill coached numerous youth sports teams in basketball, football, and Babe Ruth baseball. After retirement, Bill and Roma moved to Mesquite, Nevada where Bill renewed his passion for gardening - he was known locally as "The Onion Man" due to the prodigious amount and variety of onions he raised. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Bill is survived by his wife, Roma; children, David G. Wolfe (Tracy Crockett), Wende L. Wolfe-Perez (Rich Killinger), and Melissa J. Richardson (Steve Vossler); grandchildren, Taylar M. Perez, Jacob W. Perez, Lucas A. Perez, Marcos E. Perez, Andrew L. Richardson, and Steven C. Richardson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 21, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Mesquite Veteran's Center. Short program at 4:30 p.m. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their guest book at virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Desert Valley Times on Apr. 9, 2019