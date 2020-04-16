|
|
|
Mr Adrian Hindle North Wingfield Mr Adrian James Hindle of North Wingfield has passed away at home, aged 58.
Born at Wendover, Buckinghamshire, Adrian was a local resident for 25 years
He worked as a Care Assistant
His hobbies and interests included marathon running, politics and current affairs, crossword competitions, enjoyed the company of his nieces and nephews
Adrian was predeceased by his wife Anne Snowden. Beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle, who spent his life caring for others
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 3.10pm.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge,
1A Chesterfield Road,North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020