Mr Adrian Vaughan Clay Cross Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Adrian Vaughan of Clay Cross has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 55.
Adrian worked at Boots the Chemist in Chesterfield for 39 years as a delivery driver in the Pharmacy Department .
He liked watching films, walking, days out and holidays with Sally, going for coffee with family and friends . He supported Sheffield Steelers.
Adrian leaves his wife Sally Vaughan, daughter Alison , son Matthew and grandson Izac.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 10.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funereal Directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020