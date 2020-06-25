|
|
|
Mr Alan Meecham Bolderson
Mr Alan Meecham Bolderson of Tansley, Matlock has died at Morton Grange, aged 87 years. Born in Stoke on Trent,
Alan has been a local resident for over 40 years.
Alan was a self employed
lorry driver until his
retirement 15 years ago.
Alans hobbies included gardening, walks and spending time with family.
He leaves behind his children Paul, David, Philip and Karen, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is due to take place on Wednesday 1st July at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020