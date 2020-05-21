|
Mr Alan Brewer Newbold Lifelong Newbold resident Mr Alan Paul Brewer has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85.
Alan was employed as a Teacher at Westfield Comprehensive School, Mosborough for most of his working life.
He played cricket for Sheepbridge and Cutthorpe Cricket Clubs, he was a spin bowler, he took great pleasure in teaching his children and grandchildren how to play. He also enjoyed carpentry and wood turning, making gifts for family and friends.
Alan leaves his wife Dorothy, daughters Jenny and Claire, six grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at St John's Church, Newbold on Friday May 22, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Funeral Directors :J E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020