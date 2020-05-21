Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Brewer

Notice Condolences

Alan Brewer Notice
Mr Alan Brewer Newbold Lifelong Newbold resident Mr Alan Paul Brewer has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85.
Alan was employed as a Teacher at Westfield Comprehensive School, Mosborough for most of his working life.
He played cricket for Sheepbridge and Cutthorpe Cricket Clubs, he was a spin bowler, he took great pleasure in teaching his children and grandchildren how to play. He also enjoyed carpentry and wood turning, making gifts for family and friends.
Alan leaves his wife Dorothy, daughters Jenny and Claire, six grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at St John's Church, Newbold on Friday May 22, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Funeral Directors :J E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -