Mr Alan Broom Chesterfield Mr Alan Broom of Brookholme Care Home, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80 years.
Born in New Southgate, London, Alan has been a local resident for over 60 years.
Alan worked as a Miner until his retirement in 1987.
Alan enjoyed playing Crown Green Bowls, then watching his family play when he no longer could, holidays in Skegness, crosswords and reading, watching football and cricket and his favourite tv show Only Fools and Horses. Most importantly he enjoyed family time.
Alan was predeceased by his wife Josie. He leaves behind son Nigel, three grandsons and one great-grandson.
Funeral Service to be held at Brimington Crematorium on
9th October 2020 at 9.30am.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 11 Church Street, Staveley, S43 3TL
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020
