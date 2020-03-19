Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Bryan

Notice Condolences

Alan Bryan Notice
Mr Alan Bryan Newton Mr Alan Bryan, of Newton, has passed away at his home,
aged 70.
Born in Stonebroom and lived there with his parents, Frank and Gladys, and six siblings, Betty, Fran, Keith, Joyce, his twin brother Frank and Sue, until he met Sally. They moved to Newton and he was a resident there for nearly 40 years.
Alan worked as a butcher, firstly for Browns at Tibshelf and then successfully ran his own butchers shop in Tibshelf. He was known as the singing butcher and took pride in making his customers laugh and putting a smile on their face.
Alan leaves behind his devoted wife Sally, two children Philip and Helen, two grandchildren George and Esme. He was devoted to his family and worked every hour to cater for them.
At the forefront of his enjoyment was spending time with his family, going out for meals, walks around Matlock and looking after his Grandson, George. He also enjoyed supporting at his father-in-law's farm and loved to talk about anything farm related.
Funeral enquiries to S.Hallam & Son.
Please no flowers. Donations to Marie Curie.
Funeral Directors: S Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton.
(01773 872207)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -