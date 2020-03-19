|
Mr Alan Bryan Newton Mr Alan Bryan, of Newton, has passed away at his home,
aged 70.
Born in Stonebroom and lived there with his parents, Frank and Gladys, and six siblings, Betty, Fran, Keith, Joyce, his twin brother Frank and Sue, until he met Sally. They moved to Newton and he was a resident there for nearly 40 years.
Alan worked as a butcher, firstly for Browns at Tibshelf and then successfully ran his own butchers shop in Tibshelf. He was known as the singing butcher and took pride in making his customers laugh and putting a smile on their face.
Alan leaves behind his devoted wife Sally, two children Philip and Helen, two grandchildren George and Esme. He was devoted to his family and worked every hour to cater for them.
At the forefront of his enjoyment was spending time with his family, going out for meals, walks around Matlock and looking after his Grandson, George. He also enjoyed supporting at his father-in-law's farm and loved to talk about anything farm related.
Funeral enquiries to S.Hallam & Son.
Please no flowers. Donations to Marie Curie.
Funeral Directors: S Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton.
(01773 872207)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020