|
|
|
Mr Alan Burrows Woodthorpe Mr Alan Burrows, of Woodthorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 65.
Born in Duckmanton and a lifelong local resident, Alan was a retail jeweller, retiring recently.
He was a Chesterfield FC supporter, a member of Derbyshire Cricket Lovers Society and enjoyed motorcycling and playing badminton.
Alan leaves his wife Ruth, sisters Valerie, Cynthia and Sheila, brothers-in-law Derek, Doug, David and Charlie, nephews and nieces.
Due to the present circumstances the funeral will only be attended by immediate family and a full memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020