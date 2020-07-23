|
Mr Alan Edwards New Whittington Mr Alan Edwards of New Whittington has passed away peacefully at Derby Royal Hospital on 12th July 2020.
Born in New Whittington, Alan has been a lifelong local resident.
Alan worked as an Opencast Worker until retirement.
Alan enjoyed socialising, going on holidays abroad to Turkey and Benidorm and also in the uk to Bridlington. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Alan leaves behind his wife Joan, children David and Vicky and was predeceased by his son Paul and step-son Shaun. He also leaves his sister Joan and grandchildren Jared, Orkun, Jade and Emine and great-grandaughter Franceska.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 29th July at 9.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT, tel. 01246 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020