Mr Alan Froggatt Stonebroom Mr Alan Froggatt of High Street, Stonebroom, passed away at Ashgate Hospice aged 85.
Born in Morton, Alan was a lifelong local resident. He worked as a coal miner at Morton Colliery until his retirement in 1987.
Alan enjoyed cricket, golf, holidays and dining out.
Alan leaves his wife Gill Froggatt, his daughter Jayne Berry and two grandchildren Thomas and Edith.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 28th May at Swanwick Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Samuel Hallam and Son, Family Funeral Directors Ltd, High Street, Stonebroom (01773 872207)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020