Alan Green Notice
Mr Alan Green Dunston Mr John Alan Green (known as Alan), of Dunston, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Calow and a local resident for most of his life, Alan was a fitter at several engineering firms, retiring as a general foreman at The Area Workshops, Duckmanton.
His interests included birdwatching, art, gardening, local history, he also enjoyed visiting the Derbyshire countryside.
Alan leaves his wife Muriel and son David.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 5, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
