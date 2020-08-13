Home

B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Alan Hipwell

Notice

Alan Hipwell Notice
Mr Alan Hipwell Brampton Mr Alan Hipwell, of Brampton, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85 years.
Alan was born in Barrow Hill, Chesterfield but lived locally in Brampton for 60 years.
He worked as a miner at Ireland Colliery for 35 years until taking redundancy in 1987.
Alan enjoyed walking his dog and spending lots of time at his allotment.
He leaves behind his wife Edna Hipwell.
Alan's funeral service will take place on Monday 17th August 2020, 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, tel Chesterfield 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020
