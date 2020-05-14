Home

Mr Alan Jackson Tapton Mr Alan Michael Jackson passed away on April 28, 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70.
Born and raised in Hollingwood, Alan had lived in Tapton for more than 35 years.
A former pupil of Netherthorpe School, Alan completed his engineering apprenticeship and went on to have a career in the industry, which took him all over the world.
A lifelong fan of Manchester United, his hobbies included watching sports, reading, music, keeping up with current affairs and spending time with family and friends.
Married to his late wife Jillian for 34 years, Alan leaves daughter Sarah, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Victoria and grandsons Thomas and Daniel.
Due to the current social distancing requirements, only the immediate family is able to attend the funeral. The funeral will take place on Friday May 15, 2020 at the Chesterfield Crematorium, A memorial service is to be planned once the restrictions are lifted.
Funeral Directors ;Chas Widdowson & Son, 33 Hazelhurst Lane,Chesterfield. (01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
