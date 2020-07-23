|
Mr Alan James New Tupton Mr Alan James of The Heights, New Tupton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84 years.
Alan was born in Langold, Nottinghamshire and has been a local resident all of his working life.
Until his retirement, Alan worked at Staveley Works.
Alan's interests included steam engines, model railways and reading.
Funeral service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on July 27th at 9.50am.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, Tel. 01246 221555
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020