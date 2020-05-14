|
Alan Charles Lindley Bolsover Alan Charles Lindley, passed away at Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover, aged 90 years.
Born in Shuttlewood, he was a lifelong local resident.
Alan worked at NCB as a coal lorry driver until his retirement. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening and bird watching.
Alan was predeceased by his wife Pamela, he leaves his son Gary and daughter in law Jean, his daughter Barbara and his son in law Gary, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral takes place on
Tuesday 19th May at Brimington Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020