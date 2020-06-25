|
Mr Alan Roberts Holmewood Mr Alan Roberts of Shakespeare Street, Holmewood Nr Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S42 5TP passed away at home, aged 73.
Alan was born in Holmewood and was a lifelong resident.
He was a H.G.V driver until he retired in 2018.
Alan enjoyed sea fishing, racing pigeons and socialising with friends and family.
He leaves behind his wife Christine, children Nicola and Lee and grandson Bradley.
Alan's funeral will take place on Monday 29th June at 3pm at Swanick Crematorium.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020