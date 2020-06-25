Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Roberts

Notice Condolences

Alan Roberts Notice
Mr Alan Roberts Holmewood Mr Alan Roberts of Shakespeare Street, Holmewood Nr Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S42 5TP passed away at home, aged 73.
Alan was born in Holmewood and was a lifelong resident.
He was a H.G.V driver until he retired in 2018.
Alan enjoyed sea fishing, racing pigeons and socialising with friends and family.
He leaves behind his wife Christine, children Nicola and Lee and grandson Bradley.
Alan's funeral will take place on Monday 29th June at 3pm at Swanick Crematorium.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -