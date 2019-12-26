Home

Alan Robinson Chesterfield Alan Robinson of Slack Lane, Heath, has passed away at home aged 85.
A local resident all his lfe, Alan worked as a brick layer, then as a miner at Holmewood and Arkwright.
Alan enjoyed holidays, football, watching snooker and films.
Alan leaves his wife Sophia, his son Alan and grandchildren Thomas and William.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 30, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium at 4.30pm.
Funeral director: Stephen Pledger Funeral Directors, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. 01246855101
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 26, 2019
