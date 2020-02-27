Home

Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Alan Snapes

Mr Alan Snapes Bolsover Mr Alan Michael Snipes (Mike) of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70.
Mike was born in Berkshire, he was a local resident for seven years and returned for three more years.
He worked as a hotelier in Bridlington for 13 years.
Mike had hobbies including travelling abroad, listening to music and socialising.
Mike leaves his partner Brian, sister Gloria, brothers Andrew and Martyn and cherished friends.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on March 4, 2020 at 2.50pm.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
