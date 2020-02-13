Home

B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
14:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Alan Tomlinson Notice
Mr Alan Tomlinson Old Tupton Lifelong Derbyshire resident
Mr Alan Tomlinson has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born in Ashover, Alan served in the Royal Signals, worked as a miner and HGV driver.
He was a Land Rover enthusiast and rugby player in his youth.
He enjoyed watching all sports, going out with his dog Wilf and spending time with his family.
Alan leaves his wife Janet, children Martin, Jennifer and Leon, grandchildren Sady, Alex, Katy, Henry and Elsie.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in Alan's memory to Parkinsons UK.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
